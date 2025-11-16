Veteran Actor Prem Chopra Discharged From Hospital

Veteran Bollywood actor Prem Chopra has been discharged from Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital after being admitted for chest congestion on November 8.

The 90-year-old actor had been experiencing breathing discomfort, prompting his family to seek immediate medical attention.

Doctors at the hospital confirmed that he has an existing heart condition and had also developed a viral and lung infection, but clarified that he was never in a critical state.

Chopra was kept under close observation for several days due to his age and overall health condition. According to the actor's family, he responded positively to treatment and was stable enough to return home on Saturday.

News of his hospitalisation had led to an outpouring of concern from fans and film fraternity members, many of whom shared wishes for his speedy recovery. Prem Chopra, regarded as one of Hindi cinema's most iconic screen villains, remains a beloved and influential figure in the industry even today.

With a prolific career spanning more than four decades, Chopra has delivered some of Bollywood's most memorable performances. He carved a distinct space for himself with standout roles in classics such as Prem Nagar, Upkar and Bobby, becoming synonymous with suave, stylish, and unforgettable villainy. His legendary dialogue from Bobby - "Prem naam hai mera, Prem Chopra" - continues to be one of the most quoted lines in Hindi film history and is deeply embedded in the cultural memory of Indian cinema lovers.

Despite the menacing persona he embodied on screen, those who know him describe him as warm, witty and gentle in real life.

As the actor recovers at home, messages of good health continue to pour in from fans across generations. At 90, Prem Chopra remains a towering presence in Bollywood's legacy, and news of his stable health has come as a relief to admirers who continue to celebrate his unparalleled contribution to cinema.