Asha Parekh To Receive Maharashtra Govt's 'Raj Kapoor Lifetime Achievement Award'

Film veteran Asha Parekh will be honoured with the 'Raj Kapoor Lifetime Achievement Award' by the Maharashtra government, reported news agency PTI. Actor Shivaji Satam, best known for his role as ACP Pradyuman on the TV series CID, will also receive the state government's 'Chitrapati V Shantaram Lifetime Achievement Award', an offcial said, quoted PTI. The awards distribution ceremony will take place on August 21 evening at the NSCI Dome at Worli in Mumbai. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar will attend the event.

Director N Chandra, known for his films Tezaab and Ankush, will be given the 'Raj Kapoor Special Contribution Award', while writer-director Digpal Lanjekar will be honoured with the 'Chitrapati V Shantaram Special Contribution Award', the official said. Digpal Lanjekar has directed several films on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's life, including Pawankhind and Fatteshikast.

Asha Parekh and Shivaji Satam will receive a cash prize of Rs 10 lakh each, along with citations and mementos. N Chandra and Digpal Lanjekar will receive Rs 6 lakh, a citation and a memento each.

"We are thrilled to honour these actors and film personalities for their remarkable contribution towards enriching the art and culture of not just Maharashtra, but the entire country," state Cultural Affairs Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar said.

Asha Parekh is known for her roles in several Hindi films like Kati Patang, Teesri Manzil and Caravan, to name a few.