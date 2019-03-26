Venkatesh's Daughter Aashritha's Wedding: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Shares Pic Of Bride And Groom With Rana Daggubati And Others

Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared this image. (Image courtesy: samantharuthprabhuoffl)

Pictures from Venkatesh Daggubati's daughter Aashritha and Vinayak Reddy's wedding, shared by several fans clubs have been trending on social media for quite some time. However, Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared the first picture from the wedding ceremony on her Instagram profile on Wednesday evening. Samantha, who attended the wedding with her actor-husband Naga Chaitanya (who is also Aashritha's cousin), congratulated Aashritha in her post and wrote: "Congratulations darling. Wishing you both a lifetime of happiness." In the picture, the bride and groom can be seen posing along with the family.

Meanwhile, Rana Daggubati, who happens to be Aashritha's first cousin also shared a special picture collage for the couple on his Instagram profile and he captioned it: "And another happily ever after." Rana accompanied the post along with a heart emoji.

Check out Rana Daggubati's post here:

Aashritha Daggubati and Vinayak Reddy got married in Jaipur over the weekend. The wedding ceremony was a star-studded affair and Salman Khan also attended the ceremony. Videos of Salman and Venkatesh Daggubati dancing to the song Jumme Ki Raat from Salman's 2014 film Kick at the wedding were curated by several fans clubs. Check out the viral video here:

Aashritha Daggubati is a renowned baker and food blogger, while Vinayak Reddy is the grandson of R Surender Reddy, the Chairman of Hyderabad Race Club. The couple got engaged on February 6 this year, in the presence of their family members in Hyderabad.

