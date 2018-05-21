Veere Di Wedding: Sonam And Anil Kapoor Are 'Blown Away' By This Version Of Tareefan

This is how Anil Kapoor reviewed a fan-rendition of Tareefan: "Blown away with this rendition of Tareefan!"

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: May 21, 2018 21:19 IST
Still from video shared by Lisa Mishra (courtesy lisamishramusic)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. "Blown away with this rendition of Tareefan," wrote Anil Kapoor
  2. A singer named Lisa Mishra sung Tareefan and shared the video
  3. Sonam Kapoor also re-posted her video
Veere Di Wedding is almost here and now, their playlist has four songs... or should we say five? Because a rendition of the song Tareefan, sung by YouTube sensation Lisa Mishra, has gone quickly viral and earning a whole lot of love on the Internet not only from her followers but also from the Kapoors. All three of them - Sonam (who stars in Veere Di Wedding), Anil Kapoor (who produces the film) and Harshvardhan have approved of the version with much appreciation. Sonam. Sharing a segment from her video, Lisa wrote: "Absolutely in love with Tareefan from Veere Di Wedding so, I tried it out with Let Me Love You," which Sonam re-posted on her Instagram. In the comments section, Anil Kapoor wrote: "Who's this singer? This song from Veere is just fantastic," while Harshvardhan added: "This is amazing. Sounds like all kinds of pretty."

A day after, this is how Anil Kapoor reviewed Lisa's singing on Twitter: "Blown away with this rendition of Tareefan! What a fresh and beautiful voice."

Check out Lisa Mishra's version of Tareefan cover with a hint of Let Me Love You and what followed. Lisa's video has over 104,690 views.
 

 

While Lisa has not yet shared the full version on YouTube, she has several other Bollywood tracks available on her channel - Dil Diyan Gallan, Zaalima, Kabira and Nashe Si Chadh Gayi to name a few. This is what she Instagrammed after scoring a milestone achievement on YouTube.
 


Here's the original Tareefan from Veere Di Wedding:

Comments


Veere Di Wedding also stars Kareena Kapoor, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania and is an emotional and adventurous story of four best-friends. Directed by Shashank Khaitan, Veere Di Wedding releases on June 1.

