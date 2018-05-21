Veere Di Wedding: Sonam And Anil Kapoor Are 'Blown Away' By This Version Of Tareefan

Highlights
- "Blown away with this rendition of Tareefan," wrote Anil Kapoor
- A singer named Lisa Mishra sung Tareefan and shared the video
- Sonam Kapoor also re-posted her video
A day after, this is how Anil Kapoor reviewed Lisa's singing on Twitter: "Blown away with this rendition of Tareefan! What a fresh and beautiful voice."
Check out Lisa Mishra's version of Tareefan cover with a hint of Let Me Love You and what followed. Lisa's video has over 104,690 views.
Blown away with this rendition of #Tareefan! What a fresh & beautiful voice #LisaMishra!! #veerediweddingpic.twitter.com/rJsbw7VvRb— Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) May 21, 2018
While Lisa has not yet shared the full version on YouTube, she has several other Bollywood tracks available on her channel - Dil Diyan Gallan, Zaalima, Kabira and Nashe Si Chadh Gayi to name a few. This is what she Instagrammed after scoring a milestone achievement on YouTube.
100K subscribers on @youtube. Eleven years ago I put up my first song with zero expectations, recorded as audio only on a webcam mic carefully taped to a coffee mug Through highs/lows/inexplicable hiatuses (...) we've made it!! A one woman team and her fearless army Love you all SO MUCH! Now someone, make me a stiff drink!
Here's the original Tareefan from Veere Di Wedding:
Veere Di Wedding also stars Kareena Kapoor, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania and is an emotional and adventurous story of four best-friends. Directed by Shashank Khaitan, Veere Di Wedding releases on June 1.