Veere Di Wedding Celeb Review: 'Super Fun,' Tweet Twinkle Khanna, Karan Johar And Others

Highlights
- "Way to go," tweeted Twinkle Khanna
- Karan Johar called Veere Di Wedding "super fun flick"
- Veere Di Wedding releases on Friday
Patralekhaa, who also watched the film, appeared to be bowled over by it. She was all praise for the cast of the film and called them "smashing" for their performance in the film. "Thoroughly enjoyed Veere Di Wedding you all were smashing! Sonam Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor, you guys are an inspiration. More power to you women."
Check out all the tweets here:
Way to go @sonamakapoor and @RheaKapoor#VeereDiWeddinghttps://t.co/GGPLFNYOCR— Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) May 31, 2018
Sexy , saucy and sassy!!! This is not a chick flick but a super fun flick...take your friends and join this robust party! Well done @RheaKapoor and your amazing girl gang @sonamakapoor@ReallySwara@ShikhaTalsania#kareena#VeereyDiWedding— Karan Johar (@karanjohar) May 31, 2018
Thoroughly enjoyed #VeereDiWedding.#KareenaKapoorKhan@sonamakapoor@ReallySwara@ShikhaTalsania u all were smashing! @sonamakapoor@RheaKapoor@ektaravikapoor u guys r an inspirationMore power to u women— Patralekhaa (@Patralekhaa9) May 31, 2018
What an absolutely fantastic film @vdwthefilm is! Enjoyed every minute of it. was fully FOMO-ing about not having spent enough time with my "veeres". Can never find enough words to describe how beautiful n effortless #KareenaKapoorKhan is.. contd...— SONAL CHAUHAN (@sonalchauhan7) May 31, 2018
Besides, Rajkummar Rao, Richa Chadha and Sonam cousin's Mohit Marwah were in attendance. Kareena Kapoor who plays the protagonist Kalindi in Veere Di Wedding missed the screening of the film on Wednesday.
Veere Di Wedding encompasses the life of four childhood friends in various stages of love and marriage. This also happens to be Kareena Kapoor's first film after the birth of Taimur. This will also be Sonam Kapoor's first film after her wedding to Delhi based entrepreneur Anand Ahuja. Veere Di Wedding has been co-produced by Rhea Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor and clashes withBhavesh Joshi Superhero.