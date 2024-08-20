<i>Vedaa</i> Box Office Collection Day 5: Progress Report On John Abraham And Sharvari's Film

Director Nikkhil Advani's Vedaa arrived in theatres on Independence Day (August 15). Despite earning ₹ 6.3 crore on its opening day, the film's domestic box office collections witnessed a dip from Friday. On Day 5, the action thriller amassed ₹ 1.5 crore (all languages) at the ticket window, reported Sacnilk. The figures indicate that Vedaa has failed to perform well on its first Monday (August 19). With this, the total collection now stands at ₹ 15.5 crore, the report added. Starring John Abraham and Sharvari Wagh, Vedaa locked horns with Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor's Stree 2, and Akshay Kumar's Khel Khel Mein at the box office.

Earlier this month, John Abraham appeared on Ranveer Allahbadia's podcast where he talked about why Vedaa is a must-watch for the Indian audience. “I think yeh bahut important film hai India ke liye. And this is not a marketing plug kyuki Indian men need to understand how to treat their women. Yeh bahut important hai isliye isiliye isko dekhna chahiye. [I think this is a very important film for India. And this is not a marketing plug because Indian men need to understand how to treat their women. That's why it's essential to watch this film,]” he said.

Elaborating on his character, John Abraham added, “Mera character jo hai Abhimanyu ka, (it's) second reason. Aurat ke liye, har aurat ke liye, ek aadmi ko ek rakshak hona chahiye. Abhimanyu vo aadmi hai. [My character, Abhimanyu, is the second reason. For every woman, a man should be a protector. Abhimanyu is that man.]”

Vedaa also features Tamannaah Bhatia in a key role. It has been bankrolled by Emmay Entertainment, Zee Studios, and John Abraham Entertainment.



Meanwhile, Amar Kaushik's Stree 2 has been dominating the box office, breaching the ₹ 200 crore-mark. Whereas, Mudassar Aziz's Khel Khel Mein has minted ₹ 15.95 crore in the first five days.