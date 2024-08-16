Sunny Kaushal Reviews Rumoured Girlfriend Sharvari's <i>Vedaa</i>: "You Are Life Of The Film"

Sunny Kaushal is the biggest cheerleader of his rumoured girlfriend Sharvari Wagh. On Independence Day, the actress' film Vedaa hit the big screens. Naturally, Sunny could not keep calm. He shared his review on his Instagram Stories. The actor wrote, “Vedaa is a beautiful, sensitive and gut-wrenching film. It is one of the best movies I have watched it year. It made me laugh, cry, clap and whistle is awe!” Praising the director, Sunny added, “ Nikkhil Advani please take a bow. you have made this movie with such heart..”

Sunny Kaushal also applauded the cast of the movie including John Abraham and Abhishek Banerjee. He added, “ John Abraham You are superlative as the brooding ex-army officer. Abhishek Banerjee bhai, I've been a fan of your work but this is one of your best performances. Such nuance and restrain..” For his rumoured love, Sunny added, “Sharvari Wagh you're the life of the film.. each time you're on screen, I feel what Vedaa is feeling. I laugh with her, I cry with her and my heart sinks at places..you have outdone yourself in this one. Remind to never be on the receiving end of that uppercut. So proud of you.”

Sunny Kaushal's brother, Vicky Kaushal also shared a post for Sharvari Wagh's performance in Vedaa. He dropped a still from the movie in his Instagram Stories. In the frame, Sharvari can be seen in a fierce avatar. Sharing the post, he called the actress “Pure talent,” and we definitely agree.

Vicky Kaushal's wife, actress Katrina Kaif, also posted a note for Vedaa in her Instagram Stories. The star wrote, “Gripping, moving, powerful .... Nikkhil Advani just executed brilliantly. John Abraham commands the screen in every frame… Sharvari Wagh you are just a revelation, blown away, such raw honesty, brilliant. Congratulations to the entire cast and team !!!”

Sunny Kaushal's latest film Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba was released on Netflix on August 9. In the film, he plays the role of a compounder named Abhimanyu Pandit. Vikrant Massey and Taapsee Pannu are also a part of the project.