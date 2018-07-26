Varun Dhawan's Little Niece Meets Her 'Admirers' Neetu Kapoor, Namrata Dutt. Pic Here

Neetu Kapoor had shared the picture (Image courtesy: neetu54)

Varun Dhawan's niece (his brother Rohit Dhawan and Jaanvi's daughter), who was a month ago, had some visitors at home today. Neetu Kapoor, Namrata Dutt (Sanjay Dutt's sister) and their friends dropped by to meet the baby. Neetu Kapoor shared an adorable picture from the outing and wrote, "Baby Rohit Dhawan and her admirers." She is cradled in one of the guests' arms. Varun Dhawan's mom Karuna is also there in the frame. Neetu Kapoor and Karuna Dhawan have often been spotted together on lunch dates with their group. Rohit Dhawan and Jaanvi married in 2012. This is the couple's first child.

Take a look at the picture here.

Baby Rohit Dhawan and her admirers A post shared by neetu Kapoor. Fightingfyt (@neetu54) on Jul 26, 2018 at 4:26am PDT

(Cute, isn't it?).

Varun Dhawan had introduced her niece to his Instafam in the most adorable way possible. He shared a picture of his niece cradled in her mother's arms and surrounded by her dad, uncle and grandparents, who were No 1-themed t-shirts, like David Dhawan wore 'Dadu No 1' t-shirt while Varun's tee read 'Chachu No 1.' "Love at first sight," read Varun's caption.

love at first sight A post shared by Varun Dhawan (@varundvn) on Jul 10, 2018 at 10:40pm PDT

Varun had also said that she is the 'best gift' he had got.

She's the best gift I have ever got will put a pic of her with her name soon #varunsayshttps://t.co/5hKfubrq1H — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) July 9, 2018

Rohit Dhawan is a director and has made films such as Dishoom and Desi Boys. Varun was a part of Dishoom. Varun was directed by dad David Dhawan in Main Tera Hero and Judwaa 2.

Varun Dhawan was last seen October. Sui Dhaaga and Kalank are his upcoming films. In Sui Dhaaga he stars opposite Anushka Sharma while Kalank has an ensemble cast of Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Dutt, Alia Bhatt and Sonakshi Sinha.