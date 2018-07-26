Varun Dhawan's Little Niece Meets Her 'Admirers' Neetu Kapoor, Namrata Dutt. Pic Here

"Baby Rohit Dhawan and her admirers," Neetu Kapoor wrote

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: July 26, 2018 22:25 IST
Neetu Kapoor had shared the picture (Image courtesy: neetu54)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. She was born in June
  2. She is the daughter of Rohit Dhawan and Jaanvi
  3. Varun had introduced her some days ago

Varun Dhawan's niece (his brother Rohit Dhawan and Jaanvi's daughter), who was a month ago, had some visitors at home today. Neetu Kapoor, Namrata Dutt (Sanjay Dutt's sister) and their friends dropped by to meet the baby. Neetu Kapoor shared an adorable picture from the outing and wrote, "Baby Rohit Dhawan and her admirers." She is cradled in one of the guests' arms. Varun Dhawan's mom Karuna is also there in the frame. Neetu Kapoor and Karuna Dhawan have often been spotted together on lunch dates with their group. Rohit Dhawan and Jaanvi married in 2012. This is the couple's first child.

Take a look at the picture here.

 

 

Baby Rohit Dhawan and her admirers

A post shared by neetu Kapoor. Fightingfyt (@neetu54) on

 

(Cute, isn't it?).

Varun Dhawan had introduced her niece to his Instafam in the most adorable way possible. He shared a picture of his niece cradled in her mother's arms and surrounded by her dad, uncle and grandparents, who were No 1-themed t-shirts, like David Dhawan wore 'Dadu No 1' t-shirt while Varun's tee read 'Chachu No 1.' "Love at first sight," read Varun's caption.

 

 

love at first sight

A post shared by Varun Dhawan (@varundvn) on

 

Varun had also said that she is the 'best gift' he had got.

 

 

Rohit Dhawan is a director and has made films such as Dishoom and Desi Boys. Varun was a part of Dishoom. Varun was directed by dad David Dhawan in Main Tera Hero and Judwaa 2.

Varun Dhawan was last seen October. Sui Dhaaga and Kalank are his upcoming films. In Sui Dhaaga he stars opposite Anushka Sharma while Kalank has an ensemble cast of Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Dutt, Alia Bhatt and Sonakshi Sinha.

