Varun Dhawan And Father David Dhawan Reunite For A Film. Details Here

Varun Dhawan will once again join forces with his father, veteran director David Dhawan for an upcoming “entertainer”. The big news was unveiled by film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh in a post on X (formerly Twitter). While the details of the project were kept under wraps, Taran Adarsh revealed that the film will be backed by Ramesh Taurani of Tips Films. In addition, the makers have locked a date next year for the release of the film. The note stated that Varun Dhawan and David Dhawan's upcoming collaboration will hit the theatres on Gandhi Jayanti next year. Sharing a collage picture of David Dhawan, Varun Dhawan and Ramesh Taurani, Taran Adarsh wrote, “David Dhawan - Varun Dhawan - Tips join hands for new film… #VarunDhawan and director #DavidDhawan reunite for a fresh project [not titled yet], which will be produced by #RameshTaurani of #TipsFilms. The makers have also locked the release date of this entertainer: [Thursday] 2 Oct 2025 #GandhiJayanti.”

Previously, Varun Dhawan headlined his father's directorial Coolie No. 1, alongside Sara Ali Khan. The comedy was a remake of Govinda's 1995 cult hit film Coolie No. 1, which was also helmed by David Dhawan. Apart from this, the father-son duo also worked together in Main Tera Hero and Judwaa 2.

Recently, at Filmfare Awards 2024, Varun Dhawan offered a heartfelt tribute to his father, in the form of an electrifying performance. In the video, shared by Varun Dhawan on Instagram, he is seen dancing to the tune of Filmon Ke Sare Hero, which originally featured Govinda and is from the 1990 movie Swarg. Directed by David Dhawan, Swarg featured Govinda, Rajesh Khanna, and Juhi Chawla. In Varun Dhawan's performance, a touching moment unfolds as he bends down to touch his father David Dhawan's feet during his performance. The emotion on David Dhawan's face is palpable as Varun pays his respects. Notably, David Dhawan was honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 69th Filmfare Awards.

Varun's post has been warmly received by the internet community, with Tahira Kashyap, Avneet Kaur, and Wamiqa Gabbi among those expressing their admiration with heart emojis and compliments.

Earlier, in the latest season of Koffee With Karan, Varun Dhawan shared a fun anecdote about working with his father. In the rapid-fire segment of the episode, Varun reminisced about another incident of getting injured on a movie set and shared his father's reaction. When asked about the meanest comment a director has ever made about him, Varun recounted, "So, when I was shooting for Main Tera Hero, I had a bike shot entering the college, and I fell down. And my dad said on the mic, ‘Arey yeh Dharma ka hero hai, bahut nazuk hai (He's a delicate Dharma hero)'." FYI: Varun Dhawan made his acting debut with Karan Johar's Student Of The Year.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Varun Dhawan is presently super busy shooting for Atlee's Baby John.