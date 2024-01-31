Filmfare Awards 2024: The One In Which Varun Dhawan Paid A Tribute To Father David Dhawan

Varun Dhawan shared this image. (courtesy: VarunDhawan)

Varun Dhawan has been re-living the Filmfare Awards 2024 moments. The October actor treated his Instafam to an inside video from the awards ceremony, held last weekend in Gujarat. In the video, Varun can be seen dancing to the song Filmon Ke Sare Hero. He can be seen touching his father David Dhawan's feet during his performance. David Dhawan can be seen getting emotional as Varun touches his feet. The song Filmon Ke Sare Hero is originally picturised on Govinda. It's a song from the film Swarg, directed by David Dhawan. Govinda, Rajesh Khanna, Juhi Chawla acted in the film. Sharing the reel, Varun wrote, "Only heart #DDtribute." FYI, David Dhawan was felicitated with the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 69th Filmfare Awards.

Varun Dhawan's post has been garnering the Internet's love. Tahira Kashyap dropped a heart emoji. Avneet Kaur dropped a series of heart and crying in joy emojis. Wamiqa Gabbi wrote, "Aree" and dropped a heart emoji. Take a look at Varun's post:

Earlier, Varun shared a video in which he can be seen dancing to Haseena Maan Jaayegi song What Is Mobile Number with the OG Karisma Kapoor. He captioned the post, "He captioned the post as, "What is mobile number? Got a chance to dance with my childhood crush."

Varun Dhawan has worked in his father's directorial Coolie No 1 alongside Sara Ali Khan. The film was a remake of Govinda's cult hit Coolie No 1. Varun Dhawan is popular for working in films like Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, Main Tera Hero, Badrinath Ki Dulhania, Judwaa 2, October. Varun Dhawan will make his debut in series with the Indian version of Citadel. The series has been helmed by Raj and DK. This is the first project where Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Varun Dhawan have collaborated together.