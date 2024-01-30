Filmfare Awards 2024: Karisma Kapoor On David Dhawan's Lifetime Achievement Award - 'Director No. 1'

Karisma Kapoor in a frame with David Dhawan. (courtesy: therealkarismakapoor)

The Filmfare award ceremony was held across 2 days in Gujarat this year and was a star-studded affair. From celeb couple Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor taking home top acting honors to director David Dhawan receiving the Lifetime Achievement Award, it was a night to remember. A day after the award night, Karisma Kapoor, who has worked with David Dhawan in many of his hit films from the 90s, celebrated the director on his big win. Sharing a collage of pictures with him from the Filmfare night on her Instagram story, Karisma wrote, "Congratulations Davidji on winning Lifetime Achievement at Filmfare Awards. So happy and proud to be a part of your glorious journey. So many cherished memories. You truly are our Director No. 1." For the unversed, Karisma Kapoor has worked with David Dhawan in Coolie No.1, Biwi No.1, Hero No.1, Raja Babu, Andaz and many other films.

David Dhawan was accompanied by his son Varun Dhawan to the grand award night, which was held this weekend in Gandhinagar in Gujarat. At the event, Varun Dhawan also danced with Karisma Kapoor on Haseena Maan Jaayegi song What Is Mobile Number. The video was shared by Varun Dhawan on his Instagram feed. He captioned the post as, "What is mobile number ? Got a chance to dance with my childhood crush."

On the work front, David Dhawan directed the 2020 film Coolie No.1 featuring his son Varun Dhawan. The film was a remake of the eponymous 1995 film headlined by Govinda.