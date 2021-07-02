Varun Dhawan Taught Chris Pratt The Tan Tana Tan Steps And Now He Wants To Be In Bollywood

Varun Dhawan caught up with Chris Pratt over a fun interview (courtesy varundvn )

Varun Dhawan caught up with Hollywood star Chris Pratt in a fun interview. The duo talked about a whole lot of things ranging from Chris Pratt's new movie The Tomorrow War and his rapport with father-in-law Arnold Schwarzenegger to his love for India and his fondness for everything Bollywood. "I would love to visit India, am dying to visit India... may be you could show me around. I'm sure you have the key to the city," Chris Pratt told Varun Dhawan. Chris Pratt, who is the face of the Avenger named Star Lord in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, even said that if he had to pick a superhero from India, it would be Varun Dhawan.

Chris said he and Varun can talk about their love for MMA while saving the world together. However, the highlight of Varun Dhawan's interview was when he got Chris Pratt to do the signature dance moves of the song Tan Tana Tan from his 2017 film Judwa 2.

The Tomorrow War actor picked up the steps in no time and grooved along with Varun Dhawan - and let us tell you this that he did pretty well. "I wanna do a Bollywood movie with you," said Chris.

Varun Dhawan also asked Chris Pratt is if he takes tips from his father-in-law for his action scenes. Chris Pratt, who is married to Arnold Schwarzenegger's daughter Katherine, said: "It is interesting to be able to talk to him about work, you know, there's an understanding there. He's much bigger icon and star than I'll ever be. He was a big part of the fabric of my youth in a way. I was very fortunate in having him as my father-in-law."

Varun Dhawan shared his interview with Chris Pratt video with these words: "Bollywood ho ya Hollywood - movies, dance, father-in-law and life is almost same!"

Chris Pratt's new film The Tomorrow War premieres on Amazon Prime today. Meanwhile, Varun Dhawan has films such as Jug Jugg Jeeyo and Bediya in his line-up.