Varun Dhawan On Rumoured Wedding To Natasha Dalal: 'It's Just Not True'

Varun Dhawan with Natasha Dalal.

Are Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal really getting married this December in Jodhpur? "It's just not true," the actor told Deccan Chronicle after a tabloid report quoting a source from Varun's new film went viral last week. What's more, Varun is "tired of denying these reports over and over again." Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal, who is a designer, have reportedly been dating for several years and as he points out, this is certainly not the first time a planned wedding has been reported by the media. This time, however, the report went further - SpotboyE claimed that Varun's film Street Dancer 3D had been postponed so he can get married; it even claimed that the Dhawans had picked Jodhpur, where Priyanka Chopra married Nick Jonas last year, as the wedding venue and also hired the same wedding planner.

SpotboyE quotes a source as saying, "Varun Dhawan has requested the director of the film Remo D'Souza to shift it to next year. And the reason is his wedding with Natasha Dalal in December 2019." A while ago, Pinkvilla reported on a December wedding in Goa, also quoting a source: "The Dhawans are planning a big wedding towards the year-end. Varun and Natasha and the families have decided on a December date for the big day. In all probabilities, it will be a destination marriage. As of now, they are looking at getting the entire contingent to Goa for a beach wedding."

The Dhawans don't deny the possibility of a wedding; just 'don't make up dates and venues,' Varun's father, filmmaker David Dhawan, told Deccan Chronicle. "I know everybody is eager to see Varun married; so am I. We all in the family would be happy when he gets married. Shaadi hogi khoob dhoom-dhaam se (The wedding will be a huge celebration). But let's not make up dates and venues for the wedding. We will officially announce the wedding with all the details when it happens," he said.

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal frequently make public appearances together; Natasha attended the Akash Ambani-Shloka Mehta wedding reception this year with the Dhawans. On Koffee With Karan 6, Varun said, "I am dating her and we are a couple." "I plan to marry her," Varun added. Just not this December.

