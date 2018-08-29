Varun Dhawan: 'Films Is My First Love, Then Comes Natasha Dalal'

Varun Dhawan with Natasha Dalal at Sonam and Anand's reception.

Varun Dhawan, who rarely speaks about his private life, especially rumoured girlfriend Natasha Dalal, opened up about his relationship with the Delhi-based designer and told Filmfare: "My first love is films and everyone in my life knows that. After that comes Natasha, my family, and my friends. I just don't make relationships to let go of them." Varun Dhawan also said that Natasha has influenced his choice of films. "I decided to do a film like Badlapur or October because of her. It's because of her and some of our friends that I do slightly different films. They like such kind of cinema," Varun told Filmafre.

"What's special about our relationship is that I have someone, who isn't with me just because I'm an actor. It's amazing to have someone like that in your life. We bond over each other and that's the main thing. We've known each other for too long, so the connection is deep. It's like family. It's always been so," he was quoted as saying.

Varun Dhawan is frequently spotted with Natasha Dalal at the Bollywood parties as the actor's plus one. They've also been papped on their casual dates and movie outings. They were last photographed together entering Kriti Sanon's birthday party together.

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal arrive at Kriti Sanon's party in Mumbai

Speaking about getting married, Varun Dhawan told Filmfare: "I'm for it. I don't know when. But I'm totally for it for sure."

Last seen in October, Varun Dhawan is awaiting the release of Sui Dhaaga co-starring Anushka Sharma. Varun Dhawan also features in Abhishek Verman-directed Kalank along with Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Dutt and Alia Bhatt.