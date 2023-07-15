Varun Dhawan And Janhvi Kapoor's Bawaal Chemistry Is All Heart

Video Instagrammed by Varun Dhawan. (Courtesy:Varun Dhawan)

Varun Dhawan's latest post on Instagram is all things nice. The actor has shared a Reels featuring himself and Janhvi Kapoor. Of course, we are talking about their much-awaited film Bawaal. In the video, the two are making goofy faces and vibing to the film's latest track Dil Se Dil Tak. The song was released by the makers on Friday. The romantic number is sung by Laqshay Kapoor, Akashdeep Sengupta and Suvarna Tiwari. Sharing the video, Varun wrote, “Ajju aur Nisha ka Bawaal 21st July.” In the film, directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Varun plays the role of Ajay Dixit, a history teacher who is extremely particular about his image. Janhvi's Nisha is his love interest. Replying to the post, Manish Malhotra dropped a red heart.

Before this, Varun Dhawan shared a video to announce the release of Dil Se Dil Tak. Along with the clip, he said, “Humare dil se aapke dil tak.”

Bawaal's trailer was launched at a grand event in Dubai. The trailer gave us an introduction to Varun Dhawan's character in the film and how he goes all the way to impress Janhvi Kapoor. From their wedding to Paris holiday, the video ticked all the boxes.

Here is the Bawaal trailer:

At the trailer launch event, Varun Dhawan shared his experience of working with Nitesh Tiwari. “When you're in a field for a very long time, you often overlook the simple things... Things that got you to the party in the first place. It's just about getting these simple things correct,” the actor was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

He added, “I remember very well, something would happen to me. I don't know why but subconsciously when shooting a scene, I would become like this (tilts his head). So Nitesh sir would keep telling me 'Brother aapka gardan jhuk raha hai... aap [Amitabh] Bachchan ki tarah kyun...?' I also don't know why and what habit I've formed, that I'm angling myself while talking or wanting to come across a certain way. That was something I had to work on."

Bawaal will be released on July 21 on Amazon Prime Video.