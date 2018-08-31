Varun Dhawan: 'Alia Bhatt Is The Last Person I'll Take Relationship Advice From'

Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt were last seen in Badrinath Ki Dulhaniya

Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt share a close friends and frequent co-stars but when it comes to relationship advice, Varun said he rather "not take that from her", a Filmfare report stated. Varun Dhawan, who is dating Delhi-based designer Natasha Dalal, told Filmfare that Alia will be the "last person" from whom he will be taking relationship advice. "No, please! I'll not take relationship advice from her. She's the last person I'll take relationship advice from. One good thing about our friendship is that we don't discuss those aspects of our lives with each other. Our discussions are around work because both of us are equally driven about our careers. But yes, most of the time, we end up making fun of each other," Varun Dhawan added.

Varun Dhawan made his Bollywood debut with Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra in Karan Johar's Student Of The Year but the 31-year-old actor said that he has known her since she was very young. "We're pretty much the same. As you do more films, the love and respect grows for each other. During Kalank I told Alia, 'You have become old'. I've seen her since she was so small yaar. Even she says that I've aged and my beard is growing faster," Filmfare quoted the actor as saying.

After Student Of The Year, Varun and Alia have featured together in films like Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhaniya and Badrinath Ki Dulhaniya. As mentioned earlier, they are currently working on Kalank, which also stars Sanjay Dutt, Madhuri Dixit, Sonakshi Sinha and Aditya Roy Kapur.

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt is rumoured to be dating actor Ranbir Kapoor. The duo featured in headlines after they arrived together at Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's reception in May. Alia Bhatt has been spotted hanging out with Ranbir Kapoor and family memebers several times. Alia, Neetu Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni follow each other very closely on social media and frequently comment on each other's post.

Ranbir and Alia are currently shooting for their film Brahmastra, which is being directed by Ayan Mukerji. The film also stars Mouni Roy, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Dimple Kapadia.