Valentine's Day 2021: Kareena Kapoor's Love For Saif Ali Khan > His Fondness For This Moustache

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan are true blue couple goals and on Valentine's Day, the mom-to-be checked into Instagram to remind us just that. Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan met on the sets of 2008 film Tashan, which marked the beginning of a forever love story. On Valentine's Day, Kareena took a trip down memory lane and zeroed in on a priceless throwback photo with her "forever valentine" Saif Ali Khan. Kareena being Kareena, had to add an ROFL caption to it, but dipped in love and affection, of course. Referring to Saif's moustache in the photo, Kareena said: "I have loved you despite this moustache... my forever Valentine."

Here's proof that Kareena's love for Saif Ali Khan is greater than his fondness for the moustache:

Meet Kareena Kapoor's other Valentine, her "heartbeat" - son Taimur:

Here's another glimpse of Saif Ali Khan's love for quirky moustache fashion, shared by Kareena. "Throwing it way back... Circa '07, Jaisalmer. Ooooooh that waistline... I'm talking about mine, not Saifu's," she captioned this photo.

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan also featured in this throwback, shared on a Flashback Friday. Kareena's caption game has always been on point and this one too was no different. "My Saif-haven," she wrote.

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan had a big fat wedding in October 2012. The couple are parents to son Taimur, who is all of four. Kareena and Saif are expecting their second baby - she is in her final days of pregnancy and as per reports, Kareena is due on February 15.