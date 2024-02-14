Valentine's Day 2024: Love, Actually For Our 10 Favourite Screen Couples

A still from Jab We Met. (courtesy: YouTube)

There is reason to cheer because it is Valentine's Day. When it comes to dreamy love stories, nothing can beat Bollywood movies. From the iconic Rahul and Anjali in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham to the unforgettable Aditya and Geet in Jab We Met, from the adventurous Laila and Arjun in Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara to the charming Humpty and Kavya in Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, Bollywood has gifted us endless on-screen couples who have taught us the many facets of love. So, on this Valentine's Day, let us look back at some of these amazing characters.

Rahul and Anjali – Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham

A dutiful son and a spirited girl, navigate the complexities of love and family in this classic tale. Their journey through separation and reunion teaches us the importance of following one's heart. Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol's on-screen chemistry resulted in a timeless romance that resonates with audiences even today.

Raj and Simran – Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge

Another Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol's film, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge features Raj, the carefree charmer, and Simran, a spirited young woman. Their iconic train scene as well as their epic romance through the mountains of Europe and the fields of Punjab enjoyed unparalleled popularity. This love story is a testament to the belief that true love knows no boundaries.

Jai and Aditi - Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na

This film tells a love story between a peace-loving college boy, Jai (Imran Khan), and his no-nonsense, firebrand best friend, Aditi (Genelia D'Souza). Their journey from friendship to love is filled with laughter, tears and heartfelt moments. Their relatable chemistry and playful banter make them a favourite among rom-com enthusiasts.

Arjun and Laila – Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara

A workaholic man falls in love with a free-spirited woman during a boys' trip. Arjun and Laila's (played by Hrithik Roshan and Katrina Kaif) budding romance amidst the backdrop of scenic Spain is a lesson in seizing the moment and embracing life's adventures. Their love story inspires us to break free from our comfort zones and live life to the fullest.

Bittoo and Shruti – Band Baaja Baaraat

In this tale, a street-smart hustler, Bittoo (Ranveer Singh), and an ambitious entrepreneur, Shruti (Anushka Sharma), team up to start a wedding planning business. Their professional partnership soon blossoms into a sweet romance, but their journey is not without its ups and downs. The story celebrates the power of teamwork, ambition and love in achieving dreams.

Bunny and Naina – Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

An ambitious dreamer and a studious introvert find themselves drawn to each other during a trekking expedition. Bunny and Naina's (Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone) contrasting personalities complement each other, leading to a whirlwind romance that forces them to confront their fears and chase their dreams.

Aditya and Geet - Jab We Met

A brooding businessman and a vivacious chatterbox start their love story after a chance encounter on a train. Geet and Aditya's spontaneous adventures and heartfelt moments redefine the meaning of companionship and love. Their story reminds us that sometimes, love finds us when we least expect it.

Ved and Tara –Tamasha

Ved, the conformist, and Tara, the free-spirited dreamer, cross paths during a holiday in Corsica, France. Their chance meeting sparks a passionate romance, but societal expectations and personal struggles threaten to tear them apart. Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone performed beautifully in this love story that delves into the complexities of identity, creativity and the pursuit of happiness.

Humpty and Kavya – Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania

A carefree UP boy and a headstrong Punjabi girl embark on a journey filled with laughter, love, and family drama. Despite initial differences, Humpty (Varun Dhawan) and Kavya's (Alia Bhatt) love blossoms, leading them to defy societal norms and fight for their happily ever after.

Prem and Nisha - Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!

The charming Prem (Salman Khan), and the compassionate Nisha (Madhuri Dixit), find themselves entangled in a tale of unexpected love. Their selfless devotion and sacrifices for their family's happiness make them one of Bollywood's most beloved couples.

We bet these couples can teach you a thing or two about love.





