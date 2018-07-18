Vaani Kapoor And Karan Johar Add Stardust To Bhumi Pednekar's Birthday Bash

Vaani Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and KJo outside the party venue in Mumbai.

Actress Bhumi Pednekar, with a string of successful films backing her career graph, was on cloud 9 on her birthday. She invited her colleagues from the film industry to celebrate her birthday on July 17 at a suburban Mumbai restaurant. Filmmakers Karan Johar, Alankrita Srivastava, Aanand L Rai, Abhishek Chaubey, along with actors Varun Dhawan and Vaani Kapoor were on Bhumi's guest list for the party. Bhumi looked pretty in a LBD as she posed for the shutterbugs outside the party venue. Here's a glimpse of the party rockers at Bhumi Pednekar's birthday bash.

Bhumi Pednekar at her birthday bash in Mumbai

Vaani Kapoor looked chic in black trousers paired with a green silk top with lace detail. She arrived at the party hand-in-hand with designer Nikhil Thampi, whose designs she often sports on the red carpet.



Vaani Kapoor and Nikhil Thampi at Bhumi Pednekar's birthday bash in Mumbai



Karan Johar, his Dhadak director Shashank Khaitan and protege Varun Dhawan, were also spotted at the party.



Varun Dhawan, Shashank Khaitan and KJo at Bhumi Pednekar's birthday bash in Mumbai

Bhumi also invited her Sonchiriya director Abhishek Chaubey and Shubh Mangal Saavdhan producer Aanand L Rai.

Celebs at Bhumi Pednekar's birthday bash in Mumbai

Alankrita Srivastava, director of Lipstick Under My Burkha was photographed leaving the venue with filmmaker Ruchi Narain, who is the writer of 2003 film Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi.



Celebs at Bhumi Pednekar's birthday bash in Mumbai



Bhumi Pednekar debuted in Yash Raj Film's Dum Laga Ke Haisha (2012) and she has featured in films like Toilet: Ek Prem Katha opposite Akshay Kumar and Shubh Mangal Saavdhan with Ayushmann Khurrana.



She was last seen in Netflix's anthology Lust Stories, in director Zoya Akhtar's segment. In Sonchiriya, Bhumi co-stars with Sushant Singh Rajput, Manoj Bajpayee and Ranvir Shorey.