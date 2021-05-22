'Us': Sanjeeda Shaikh's One Word Caption For The Video Of Her Daughter Kissing Her

A still from the video featuring Sanjeeda Shaikh and her daughter.(Image courtesy: iamsanjeeda)

Actress Sanjeeda Shaikh, on Saturday, broke the Internet as she shared a heart-warming video of herself and her daughter Ayra Ali. The TV actress, who is often seen sharing pictures and video of her toddler on social media, shared a new video on Instagram. In the video, Sanjeeda Shaikh can be seen holding her daughter Ayra in her arms. The nearly two-second-long video captures Sanjeeda's little one kissing her on the lips. As she shared the video on Instagram, Sanjeeda Shaikh kept the caption of the post simple. "Us," she wrote in the caption adding heart emojis in yellow, green and blue colour.

The actress' post received many comments from her fans and celebrities like Ishita Dutta and Kishwer Merchant. "Aww so cute," commented Ishita Dutta and added a heart emoji along with it. Kishwer Merchant dropped heart eyed emojis in the comments section of the post.

Check out Sanjeeda Shaikh's post here:

The 36-year-old actress keeps sharing pictures and videos of her daughter with her fans on Instagram. Recently, on the festival of Eid Ul Fitr, Sanjeeda Shaikh had shared a picture of Ayra all dolled-up for the festival. In the picture, the baby can be seen wearing white chikankari outfit and a beautiful tiara. Sharing the picture on Instagram, Sanjeeda wrote: "Eid Mubarak."

Take a look at Ayra Ali's Eid outfit here:

Last month, Sanjeeda had shared a video of Ayra in which, she can be seen feeding tree leafs to a cow. "Mine #loveanimals," the actress wrote in the caption of the post.

Here are some more adorable posts by Sanjeeda Shaikh featuring her daughter Ayra.

Sanjeeda Shaikh is known for her work in TV shows like Ek Hasina Thi , Kayamath and Love Ka Intezaar . She has also been a part of the reality dance show Nach Baliye.