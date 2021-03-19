Instagram Is On Fire. Blame Sanjeeda Shaikh

Sanjeeda Shaikh shared this photo (courtesy iamsanjeeda)

Highlights Sanjeeda posted a pic in a black bralette

The picture appears to be from a photoshoot

The actress just captioned this picture with a green heart emoji

Sanjeeda Shaikh surely knows how to keep her fans in awe. Her recent upload can be termed as one of the hottest pics she has posted till date on Instagram. The 36-year-old star looks drop-dead gorgeous in a black bralette. The picture is from a photoshoot. The actress just captioned this picture with a green heart emoji, letting her look to do the rest of the talking.

She was last seen in Punjabi singer Jass Manak's music video, Saiyaan. Before that, she featured in a romantic single by Mithoon, which also starred singer Jubin Nautiyal.

Besides her work commitments, Sanjeeda is currently focused on the upbringing of her daughter Ayra. Sanjeeda and Aamir Ali welcomed their little bundle of joy through surrogacy last year. The couple, who tied the knot seven years ago, are currently living separately.

During a chat session with Pinkvilla, Sanjeeda had said that quarantine was a blessing as she could spend time with Ayra. "It's an experience for me also. Completely new experience. I stay with my mother, so you know I have seen her the way she has brought me up. I am trying to do my bit as a mother and I am thoroughly enjoying it. She is my friend, she is my companion in life," she was quoted as saying.