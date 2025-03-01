Urvashi Rautela: "I Was The First One To Join The Cast Of <i>Sanam Re</i>"

Sanam Re, with Urvashi Rautela, Yami Gautam, and Pulkit Samrat in the lead, was released in theatres on February 12, 2016. The film was directed by Divya Khosla Kumar.

Urvashi Rautela, one of the leads of the film, who made her debut with the 2013 film Singh Saab The Great, revealed that she was the first one to be locked in as one of the leads in the film.

In an old interview that has now surfaced online, Urvashi said, "I was the first one to join the cast. That time the cast wasn't decided, who was going to play what."

To this, Yami interrupted and said, "That's what was told to everybody. We all were on board."

Urvashi further revealed that she had signed Sanam Re in August 2014.

Pulkit, who was also a part of the interview, said, "Mujhse wo puch rahe the, Ye kaisi hai, ye kaisi hai. (They were asking me. How is she?)."

Urvashi responded to the same, by saying, "So maybe she (Divya Khosla Kumar) kept it under wraps or whatever. So yeah, I signed that time. That's how it all started. A lot of people believe that I got it because of Love Dose, the song with Yo Yo Honey Singh, the international music video."

Pulkit Samrat interrupted again as he told Urvashi that she was really bad in Love Dose. Hence, it can't be that she bagged Sanam Re because of it.

Urvashi reacted to it by saying, "People do tell me that. I mean I signed this movie first. It somehow came later. That's how it happened. I have a very wonderful association with them. I did a song Daddy Mummy. I have 3 movie deals with them. This is the first film, and I am really excited about it. And I'm also happy with the character which I am playing. It's a treat to work with her. She is an amazing director."

Urvashi Rautela has recently been making headlines for her film Daaku Maharaj.