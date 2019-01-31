Uri: The Surgical Strike Box Office Report - Vicky Kaushal's Film Continues Its 'Winning Streak' At 168 Crore

Uri: The Surgical Strike Box Office Report - Vicky Kaushal in a film still (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Vicky Kaushal's Uri: The Surgical Strike shows no signs of stopping at the box office just yet. The film, which released on January 11, has earned close to Rs 168 crore, reports trade analyst Taran Adarsh. He also added that the weekday business might 'increase its chances of hitting Rs 200 crore.' On Wednesday, Uri added Rs 3.33 crore to its total collections, which currently stands at Rs 167.48 crore. "Uri: The Surgical Strike continues its winning streak. Remarkable business on weekdays increases its chances of hitting Rs 200 crore. (Week 3) Rs Friday 4.40 crore, Saturday 9.75 crore, Sunday 9.20 crore, Monday 3.43 crore, Tuesday 3.34 crore, Wednesday 3.33 crore. Total: Rs 167.48 crore. India business," tweeted Taran Adarsh.

#UriTheSurgicalStrike continues its winning streak... Remarkable biz on weekdays increases its chances of hitting 200 cr... [Week 3] Fri 4.40 cr, Sat 9.75 cr, Sun 9.20 cr, Mon 3.43 cr, Tue 3.34 cr, Wed 3.33 cr. Total: 167.48 cr. India biz. #Uri#HowsTheJosh — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 31, 2019

Uri is also a hit overseas. Mr Adarsh summed up the film's business from the US, UAE, Australia, UK, Singapore and other markets. Till earlier this week, Uri earned Rs 34.63 crore globally.

#UriTheSurgicalStrike is a global hit... Nears $ 5 mn mark #Overseas... Till 29 Jan 2019: $ 4,861,562 [ 34.63 cr]... Breakup:

USA+Canada: $ 2.744 mn

UAE+GCC: $ 1.070 mn

Australia: $ 526k

UK: $ 202k

Singapore: $ 171k

NZ: $ 89k

South+East Africa: $ 37k

Fiji: $ 12k

Poland: $ 10k — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 30, 2019

Uri, directed by Aditya Dhar, is based on the surgical strikes carried out by the Indian Army in Pakistan after 2016's Uri terror attack.

"For the presence of Vicky Kaushal, whose character desists from overt chest-thumping, Uri: The Surgical Strike would have been a complete washout," film critic Saibal Chatterjee wrote in his review for NDTV.

Yami Gautam, Mohit Raina and Paresh Rawal also play prominent roles in Uri.

Uri: The Surgical Strike clashed at the box office with Anupam Kher's The Accidental Prime Minister. Kangana Ranaut's Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi and Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Thackeray released last Friday.