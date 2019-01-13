Uri Box Office Collection Day 2: Vicky Kaushal's Film Witnesses 'Remarkable Growth', Earns Over Rs 20 Crore

Vicky Kaushal in a still from Uri (Image courtesy taranadarsh)

Highlights Uri is expected to rake in even bigger sums on Day 3 Uri clashed with The Accidental Prime Minister The film also stars Kirti Kulhari and Paresh Rawal

Vicky Kaushal and Yami Gautam's Uri: The Surgical Strike collected Rs 12.43 crore on Day 2 (Saturday), Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted. As predicted, the Aditya Dhar-directed film did witness "remarkable growth" on the second day of release, courtesy the "glowing" word of mouth review. Uri currently stands at Rs 20.63 crore. Uri is expected to rake in even bigger sums on Day 3 (Sunday). "Uri: The Surgical Strike witnesses remarkable growth on Day 2 (Saturday). Glowing word of mouth is converting into box office numbers. Growth on Day 2 (vis-a-vis Day 1): 51.59%. Day 3 (today) should be bigger. Friday Rs 8.20 crore, Saturday Rs 12.43 crore. Total: Rs 20.63 crore (India business)," Taran Adarsh wrote.

#UriTheSurgicalStrike witnesses remarkable growth on Day 2 [Sat]... Glowing word of mouth is converting into BO numbers... Growth on Day 2 [vis-a-vis Day 1]: 51.59%... Day 3 [today] should be bigger... Fri 8.20 cr, Sat 12.43 cr. Total: Rs 20.63 cr. India biz. #Uri — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 13, 2019

Uri is based on the 2016 surgical strikes on Pakistan, after the Uri Base Camp in Jammu & Kashmir was attacked. The film opened to mixed reviews at the box office. Film critic Saibal Chatterjee in his review for NDTV gave the Uri 2 stars out of 5. "Uri: The Surgical Strike is supposedly "based on true events", but the film frequently strays far from the truth to underline its politically expedient claims. In a specious way, the film negates the proud history of the Indian Army," he wrote.

Vicky Kaushal's Uri clashed at the box office with Anupam Kher's The Accidental Prime Minister. While Uri raked in Rs 8.20 crore on the opening day, The Accidental Prime Minister Rs 4.50 crore on Day 1. Simmba, which hit the screens close to three weeks ago, was "affected" by multiple releases at the box office this week.

Apart from Vicky Kaushal and Yami Gautam, the film also stars Kirti Kulhari and Paresh Rawal.