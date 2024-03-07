Upasana On Husband Ram Charan: 'I Feel Proud Being His Shadow'

Ram Charan shared this image. (courtesy: RamCharan)

Ram Charan and Upasana, who make a picture-perfect couple, recently talked about their equation in an exclusive chat with Hindustan Times. Upasana, who accompanies husband Ram Charan to filmy parties, events, doesn't mind being his "shadow". On the other hand, Ram Charan believes Upasana's identity is not confined within the realm of a "star wife". Upasana, whose family runs an empire in the field of healthcare, reflected upon her marriage with a star like Ram Charan. She told Hindustan Times, "Previously, it was tough (being married to a star) I came from a different world. Now, I feel proud being his shadow. I learnt that there is so much beauty in being that person for him. He is that for me, and that support is really important. When you shine, there are so many things you are going through, and you need that one person to fall back on."

Ram Charan, who was seen dancing to Naatu Naatu at the opening ceremony of Indian Street Premier League last night, said Upasana is the binding force. He told Hindustan Times, "Upasana is definitely not just a star wife, she surpasses that label with many roles. Her success extends beyond just the glittering realms of fame. Whether it's with our family at home or contributing significantly to her philanthropic projects, she excels in all roles due to her unwavering commitment and deep rooted family values. Upasana has beautifully carried forward her family legacy. Beyond being my wife, she's my rock and the force that keeps us together. I could truly never replicate what she does and she has truly carved her own incredible path."

Ram Charan and Upasana welcomed their first child Klin Kaara on June 20 last year in Hyderabad. Ram Charan and Upasana posted pictures from their daughter's naming ceremony and the caption on the post read, "Klin Kaara Konidela. Taken from the Lalitha Sahasranamam the name signifies a transformative, purifying energy that brings about a spiritual awakening. A big, big hug to our daughter's grandparents." Take a look:

Professionally and personally, Ram Charan has had a blissful year. He was last seen in a lead role in RRR which bagged the Oscar for Best Song along with a few other international recognitions. The actor will next be seen in Shankar's Game Changer alongside Kiara Advani.