Upasana Konidela On Husband Ram Charan's Bond With Daughter Klin Kaara: 'She's A Daddy's Girl'

Image was shared by Upasana Konidela. (courtesy: upasanakaminenikonidela)

RRR star Ram Charan's wife Upasana Konidela, who gave birth to her daughter Klin Kaara last year in June, recently spoke about the little one in a recent interview with Galatta Ritz. Talking about the bond her husband Ram Charan shares with their daughter, Upasana said, "Whatever a mom is expected to do, I think the dad is doing more than that. We're equally raising Kara, it's beautiful. Ram is a hands-on dad. She's a daddy's girl, and I am extremely jealous. When she sees her dad, her face lights up. There's a special smile, a twinkle in her eyes, and I'm like, come on.”

A few days back, an adorable video emerged online in which Allu Arjun's daughter Allu Arha can be seen playing with her little cousin Klin Kaara. In the video shared on X (previously known as Twitter), RRR actor Ram Charan's wife Upasana can be seen holding her daughter Klin Kaara in her arms and swaying. The video also features Allu Arjun's daughter Allu Arha who can be seen holding onto Klin Kaara's little feet and swaying along with Upasana and the baby. In the clip, Upasana can be seen dressed in a black leather jacket and pants while Allu Arha can be seen in a pretty pink dress.

Take a look at the video we are talking:

Last year in December, Ram Charan, his wife Upasana Konidela and their daughter Klin Kaara paid a visit to Mumbai's Mahalaxmi temple on the occasion of the little one's six-month birth anniversary. The celeb couple was pictured along with their daughter at the temple where they had gone to seek blessings.

On the work front, Ram Charan is now all set to feature in Shankar's Game Changer opposite Kiara Advani.