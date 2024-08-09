<i>Uglies Trailer</i>: A Glimpse Into A World Where Beauty Rules All

Joey King fans' assemble here. Netflix has finally unveiled the trailer for the much-anticipated movie adaptation of Scott Westerfeld's Uglies, giving fans a first look at the dystopian world that's been years in the making. The trailer opens with Tally (Joey King) reflecting on her lifelong desire to be "pretty," as a Siri-like voice awakens her in her sleek, dystopian dorm room. The tone is immediately set for a world where perfection is not just desired but mandated. The clip quickly transitions to a ceremonial gathering that feels reminiscent of Divergent or The Giver, where teens eagerly await their transformation. Laverne Cox's Dr Cable delivers a chilling promise: "All the flaws you have today will be gone tomorrow with one elegant procedure," encapsulating the societal obsession with perfection.

Visually, the trailer teases Tally's journey from conformity to rebellion, showing her sneaking through the city in a pig mask, a nod to Scott Westerfeld's original book. The tension builds as Tally faces the stark contrast between her friend Peris, who has already undergone the procedure, and Shay, who rejects the system altogether. "You get the surgery, they tell you what to do, and that's it," Shay warns, hinting at the darker truths behind the seemingly perfect world.

The trailer also introduces Keith Powers as David, the leader of The Smoke, a rebellious group living outside the city who rejects the surgery and chooses a simpler life. His presence suggests a significant turning point for Tally, as she begins to question the societal norms she once believed in.

Directed by McG and written by Jacob Forman, Vanessa Taylor, and Whit Anderson, Uglies promises to be a thought-provoking exploration of beauty, identity, and societal pressure. Joey King also serves as an executive producer.

The film stars Joey King as Tally Youngblood, alongside Chase Stokes as Peris, Keith Powers as David, Brianne Tju as Shay and Laverne Cox as the formidable Dr Cable. Set in a futuristic society, Uglies centres on Tally as she eagerly awaits the day she can undergo a mandatory cosmetic procedure that transforms all 16-year-olds into flawless, model-like versions of themselves. However, when Tally's new friend Shay questions the system and runs away, Tally is forced to confront everything she thought she knew about beauty and society.

The film is slated to premiere on Netflix on September 13.