'Uff!': Alia Bhatt Is Impressed By Her Photography Skills. See Pics

Alia Bhatt is almost always the subject of boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor's photography musings, picked up the camera herself. The 26-year-old actress was in a mood to "show off" her photography skills (her words) and did exactly that on Instagram. Alia shared a bunch of photos featuring her pet cat Edward and two more furry friends - presumably Ranbir's pet dogs Lionel and Nido. Alia appeared impressed by her own skills at the camera and captioned one of the pictures like this: "Time to show off some photography... Ufff," along with the heart emoji. "Love thy pet," was the common theme of the posts.

Take a look at Alia's posts here:

Alia, whose lifeline is her pet cat Edward, busted a myth as reports of pets being abandoned amidst the coronavirus outbreak flooded the Internet. "There is currently no evidence to suggest that pet animals can be a source of infection to humans," her statement read.

Meanwhile, Alia started a "stay at home and..." series on Instagram to remind everyone to not step out of the house during the lockdown. Here quarantine to-do list includes watching sunsets, reading books and taking selfies.

On the work front, Alia Bhatt has a slew of films to look forward too. Brahmastra, which is being directed by Ayan Mukerji, also stars Ranbir Kapoor. She will also be seen in Karan Johar's Takht, dad Mahesh Bhatt's Sadak 2, Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi and SS Rajamouli's RRR.