<i>Udta Punjab</i> Director On Convincing Kareena Kapoor Khan To Be A Part Of The Film: "She Said Shahid And Alia Have Bigger Roles"

Abhishek Chaubey's Udta Punjab was one of the career-defining films for Shahid Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in their filmographies. Recently, the director opened up about how the lead cast, including Kareena Kapoor Khan and Diljit Dosanjh, were brought on board.

Out of Shahid Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Kareena Kapoor Khan, it was the latter whom Abhishek Chaubey was worried about.

Kareena Kapoor Khan had limited screen time; however, the actress was very happy about the film.

Abhishek Chaubey told Friday Talkies, "After Alia, I met Kareena. She heard the script. She was very happy. But she also said Shahid and Alia have bigger roles. I convinced her a lot, and she very sweetly came on board."

Abhishek Chaubey also shared that Shahid Kapoor was the first actor to be cast in Udta Punjab.

The director revealed that Shahid Kapoor was thrilled about the movie as it would give him a chance to break away from the "boy-next-door" image.

The director said, "Shahid came to meet me, and I told him about the story. I did not even tell him the whole story; I told him about the character, and he got very excited. I was not expecting that because he is a hero, why would he play this character of a mad man?"

When Abhishek asked Shahid what made him jump at the opportunity, the actor told him, "I will never get to play a character like this. Main Shahid Kapoor ban ke reh jaunga. This is a chance for me to do something different."

The director added, "There was never a doubt in his (Shahid Kapoor's) mind."

Speaking of how Abhishek was not initially sure about casting Alia Bhatt, he said, "Shahid was doing Shaandaar with Alia, and he mentioned the film to her on set. She got really excited, and Shahid offered to give her the script to read. Obviously, I didn't know all this was happening."

The director continued, "Later, Shahid told me to take Alia in the film, and I had only seen her in Student of the Year. And I asked him, are you joking? How will she play this role? Shahid told me she is smart, but then also... Then I saw Highway and realised she is a good actor. However, I was still hesitant to cast her."

"She told me her intention behind doing the film, and I really liked what she said, and I said, let's do it," concluded Abhishek Chaubey.

About Udta Punjab

Udta Punjab, led by Shahid Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, and Diljit Dosanjh, completed nine years earlier in June. The Abhishek Chaubey directorial is about the drug abuse issue that the youth population in Punjab find themselves embroiled in.

