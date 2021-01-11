'Typecast Hero In Need': Can Someone Help Shahid Kapoor Out?

Shahid Kapoor shared this image. (courtesy shahidkapoor)

Highlights "Open Invitation," wrote Shahid Kapoor

"Please give me something that allows me to please her," he wrote

"Mira Rajput, I am committed to the cause," he added

Shahid Kapoor's impressive filmography comprises cinematic gems like Haider, Udta Punjab, Jab We Met and "Padmaavat" among others but now he wishes to play a "typecast hero." We don't know what Shahid Kapoor's definition of a "typecast hero" is but we do know what prompted him to work towards that. The answer is his wife Mira Rajput, who would love to see Shahid Kapoor in a film where he will get to dance. Shahid Kapoor, on his Instagram story wrote: "My wife has fired me about how I am not doing a film which is fun and where I dance. Open invitation, please give me something that allows me to please her... #Typecast hero in need! Mira Rajput, I am committed to the cause."

Responding to Shahid Kapoor's Instagram story, Mira Rajput shared a GIF from Schitt's Creek and she wrote: "Unbelievable". Check out Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput's Instagram exchange here:

Screenshot of Mira Rajput's Instagram story

For the record, Shahid Kapoor has featured in a dance-based film titled Chance Pe Dance, a 2010 film also featuring Genelia D'Souza. Shahid Kapoor began his career as a background dancer. The actor, who was a part of Shiamak Davar's dance troupe, featured as a background dancer in a song in the film Taal, starring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Anil Kapoor and Akshaye Khanna. Other than that, we got to see Shahid Kapoor burn the dance floor in tracks of the film Ishq Vishk, and songs like Mauja Hi Mauja, Dhating Nach, Dhan Te Nan, Gandi Baat among many, many others.

Shahid Kapoor's upcoming project is Jersey, in which he stars as a cricketer. His last project was the 2019 hit Kabir Singh co-starring Kiara Advani.