'Warm-Blooded' Mira Rajput Looks Super Cute In This Winter Pic

Mira Rajput looks cute as a button in her latest post on Instagram. She posted a picture of herself from an undisclosed location and gave us a sneak peek into her winter wardrobe. Earlier in the day, Mira Rajput shared her new gym look but more on that later. On Wednesday evening, Mira, dressed in a snake print jacket and a cute white cap, stepped outside to enjoy winter season. Along with Mira's post, her caption is also winning the Internet. Sharing the photo, she wrote: "Warm-blooded." Reacting to the post, Mira's friend and singer Kanika Kapoor dropped fire icons in the comments section.

Earlier on Wednesday, Mira Rajput posted a selfie, in which she can be seen wearing a black puffer jacket and a cap as she prepares herself for her workout session. Why a puffer jacket, you ask? Well, Mira was working out in freezing cold of "9 degrees." Take a look at her Instagram story:

Mira Rajput's husband, actor Shahi Kapoor, recently wrapped the shooting of his new film Jersey. The couple are parents to a daughter named Misha and son Zain. On Shahid Kapoor's mom Neelima Azeem's birthday, Mira Rajput shared a set of beautiful pictures of her and wrote: "Happy birthday to the world's best Dadi. Pied piper to the kids, lioness mama to her cubs and my forever friend. We love you Mom. Stay happy, keep dancing through life and may your gift of storytelling never tire."

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput got married on July 7 in 2015.