<i>Ponniyin Selvan: I</i> Marks 2 Years: Sobhita Dhulipala Shares BTS Pic, Says "Gonna Tell My Kids These Were THE AVENGERS.

On September 30, Mani Ratnam's magnum opus period drama Ponniyin Selvan: I featuring Vikram and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan marked its second anniversary. Actor Sobhita Dhulipala shared a picture with the entire cast on her Instagram, treating fans with the never-seen-before photo. The Tamil action film was also co-written by Mani Ratnam, along with Elango Kumaravel and B. Jeyamohan. The film was a blockbuster that broke box-office records. To mark the second anniversary, the cast of the movie got together and fans were delighted. The picture captures Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Sobhita, Trisha Krishnan and others posing together.

Sobhita captioned the photo, "Gonna tell my kids these were THE AVENGERS. 2 years of PS 1."As soon as the post was shared, the comment section was flooded with love from fans. One of the users wrote, "HAPPY 2 YEARS TO THIS EPIC MOVIE." Another user commented, "Best movie ever."

Directed by the legendary Mani Ratnam, Ponniyin Selvan: I was a huge hit in home state Tamil Nadu and also across India and the world. It was based on a fiction novel written by Kalki Krishnamurthy, which itself was based on the life of the renowned emperor Rajaraja I of the Chola Empire. The film also fared well in its Hindi, Telugu, and Kannada dubbed versions throughout India.

Recently at the latest edition of South Indian International Movie Awards (SIIMA) 2024, Aishwarya bagged the trophy for Best Actress in a Leading Role (Critics) for Ponniyin Selvan: II. Aishwarya's co-star Chiyaan Vikram also took home the Best Actor (Tamil) award at SIIMA 2024.

Ponniyin Selvan II, directed by Mani Ratnam, is the sequel to the 2022 film. Actor Kamal Haasan lent his voice to the film's narration and Oscar-winning music composer AR Rahman composed the music for the film.

