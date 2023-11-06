Two Ways To Wear A Saree - Demo By Rekha And Disha Patani At Manish Malhotra's Diwali Party

Rekha and Disha Patani caught in a picture perfect moment.

This picture of veteran actress Rekha posing with Baaghi star Disha Patani at Manish Malhotra's grand Diwali party has her heart. Silsila star Rekha, who never fails to stun us with her gorgeous looks, was pictured on Sunday night as she attended a Diwali party hosted by her designer friend Manish. As Rekha posed, she was joined on the red carpet by not so usual suspect Disha Patani, who looked just as stunning as the iconic star herself. Both the stars opted for sarees for the evening although it was styled differently. While Rekha went for her signature traditional look, Disha's looked pretty in a loosely draped brown saree.

Can two saree looks be any more different and look just as good ? Rekha and Disha Patani are proof that it indeed can:

Take a look how the two dressed up last night:

Besides, the above two, some other stars that attended the party in style included Salman Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Gauri Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Kiara-Sidharth and many others:

A look at the stars' Diwali attire:

A few days back, Rekha attended Wizcraft International Entertainment's co-founder and director Andre Timmins' son Leslie Timmins' reception party. Here's a picture of Rekha from the night. She chose to wear a lovely saree and heavy jewellery for the occasion. She was looking gorgeous as ever.

Rekha is best-known for her performances in films such as Umrao Jaan (1981), Khubsoorat (1980), Ghar, Judaai, Mujhe Insaaf Chahiye, Khoon Bhari Maang, Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi and Silsila.