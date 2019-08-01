Twinkle Khanna's Gorgeous Pic Comes With ROFL Hack To Make Kids 'Scream And Run'

Twinkle Khanna shared this picture. (Image courtesy: twinklekhanna)

Twinkle Khanna is making her Instafam ROFL with a hilarious post sharing 'a middle-aged model's stellar tip' to 'keep pesky kids at bay.' The 45-year-old author, who sometimes doubles as a model, shared a picture from one of her photoshoots and wrote, "A middle-aged model's stellar tip - Return from a shoot to find three small kids lolling on your bed... Threaten to rip out your eyeballs first and then theirs... Remove your lenses and fake eyelashes, place onto their palms and watch them scream and run #AscreamADayKeepsPeskyKidsAtBay." Instagram users filled the comments thread of the post with LOL emoticons and Anaita Shroff Adajania, Tahitra Kashyap and Neelam Kothari were among them.

Take a look at Twinkle Khanna's post here:

The Internet is well-versed with Twinkle Khanna's sense of humour and the post above is another example. Most of the time, Twinkle's actor husband Akshay Kumar is the subject of the Twinkle-isms and sometimes, she spins her funny words around her children Aarav and Nitara.

Here are some more examples of Twinkle's humour on Instagram:

Twinkle Khanna is the daughter of actors Rajesh Khanna and Dimple Kapadia. Unlike her parents, Twinkle's career in films was short-lived and she quit acting after starring in 16 films in six years. She has featured in films like Barsaat, Love Ke Liye Kuch Bhi Karega, Mela, and Badshah, among others.

Now, Twinkle Khanna is a humour columnist and the writer of three best-selling novels - Mrs FunnyBones, The Legend Of Lakshmi Prasad and Pyjamas Are Forgiving. She is also a producer and her film under her production banner Mrs FunnyBones Movies was R Balki-directed PadMan, starring Akshay Kumar.

