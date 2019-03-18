Twinkle Khanna Sums Up The 'I Hate Monday' Feeling With Gardening Video

Twinkle Khanna Instagrammed this photo (courtesy twinklerkhanna)

Leave it to Twinkle Khanna to sum up Monday blues in a tweet. Twinkle Khanna, the bona-fide queen of sassy Twitter updates, did just that with a video, in which she can be seen gardening. "A metaphor for what I have been doing to my brain all day today," Twinkle captioned a video, in which she can be seen turning a flower pot upside down and shaking it up well. We got your point, Twinkle but she wrote this anyway: "I hate Monday." Twitter agrees with Twinkle Khanna's Monday feelings and the general feeling on Twitter was: "Mrs Funnybones, rightly so!" Take a look at Twinkle's tweet on Monday blues will actually drive away your Monday blues.

A metaphor for what I have been doing to my brain all day today! #IhateMondaypic.twitter.com/DpjtiH15iM — Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) March 18, 2019

A quick browse through Twinkle Khanna's social media pages reveal that she has the superpower to mould anything and any situation into an ROFL post. Like last week, she hilariously laid down the similarities between chameleons and those on a Keto diet.

What do chameleons and keto addicts have in common? They both eat only protein and their breath is worse than their bite! #lamejokesrockpic.twitter.com/5eNvapCNld — Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) March 13, 2019

Twinkle Khanna's Valentine's Day post was also pretty unique: "What else do you want from your Valentine-To be by your side when you are sick, happy or just plain bored. Some people find their greatest love between the sheets and some of us, between pages," she wrote.

What else do you want from your Valentine-To be by your side when you are sick,happy,or just plain bored.Some people find their greatest love between the sheets and some of us,between pages. Happy Valentine's Day to all the bookworms of the world! #ValentinesDaypic.twitter.com/gswDNHHyJg — Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) February 14, 2019

Twinkle Khanna also never shies away from cracking jokes at her own self and hence, there was no thinking twice before admitting that her actor husband Akshay Kumar called her "maha pakau" for being typically Twinkle.

A tip for Indian men:A black turtleneck can make most of you seem exponentially smarter-Just don't ask the woman sitting on the other side of your granola what 'exponentially' means.Also it doesn't help if you call the other person'Maha Pakau'when they give you the definition. pic.twitter.com/OLMG06IZ9W — Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) February 13, 2019

Twinkle Khanna, now a best-selling author, debuted as an author with Mrs Funnybones in 2015 and then released The Legend of Lakshmi Prasad in 2016 and Pyjamas Are Forgiving in 2018. Can you express your 'I hate Monday' feelings like Twinkle Khanna? Get creative and tell us in the comments below.

