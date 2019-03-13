Twinkle Khanna Hilariously Explains The Similarities Between 'Chameleons And Keto Addicts'

Twinkle Khanna shared this image. (Image courtesy: twinklerkhanna)

Twinkle Khanna surely knows how to brighten up even the simplest of pictures with her lit captions. The reason we brought this up today is because her latest Instagram post reminds us of just that. On Wednesday evening, Mrs Funnybones shared a picture of herself standing in front of a graffiti wall with a painting of a chameleon on it. However, it wouldn't be wrong to say that the major highlight of the post is Twinkle's caption. Twinkle added a dash of her signature humour to the post and wrote: "What do chameleons and keto addicts have in common? They both eat only protein and their breath is worse than their bite!" The 45-year-old author added the hashtag "#lamejokesrock" to the post. The post garnered over 1 lakh likes within a few hours.

Take a look at Twinkle Khanna's post here:

On Women's Day, Twinkle shared an extensive post on her Instagram profile, in which she chronicled her journey from an aspiring accountant to a Bollywood actress, to becoming one of the best-selling authors. "Sometimes you have to leave it loose, sometimes you have to hold on tight, sometimes your kite will fly effortlessly, sometimes you will not be able to control it and even when you are struggling to keep it afloat and the string is cutting into your hand, don't let go," read an excerpt from Twinkle Khanna's post.

Twinkle actively shares posts pertaining to different facets of her life. From videos of her dog, to adorable pictures of her daughter Nitara, to mushy posts featuring her actor-husband Akshay Kumar- Twinkle's Instagram profile has it all. Take a look at some of the aforementioned posts here:

Twinkle Khanna is a celebrated columnist and a best-selling author of three books- Pyjamas Are Forgiving, The Legend Of Lakshmi Prasad and Mrs Funnybones. Twinkle is also an interior decorator. She's the owner of The White Window (which operates in Mumbai).