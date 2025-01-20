What Is Blue Monday? All About 'Most Depressing Day Of The Year'

The holiday season is over, and Blue Monday has arrived. Returning to work after the Christmas and New Year's break can be challenging, especially with the cold weather and the feeling of a 'winter funk.' Today, January 20th, 2025, is considered the 'most depressing day of the year.'

What is Blue Monday?

Blue Monday is a term coined by the UK travel company Sky Travel in a 2005 press release. They identified it as the most depressing day of the year, citing factors such as post-holiday financial strain, poor weather, and failed New Year's resolutions as contributing to low moods.

When is Blue Monday in 2024?

Blue Monday typically falls on the third Monday in January, but it can also occur on the second or fourth Monday. This year, Blue Monday is on January 20.

Is Blue Monday Backed by Science?

Blue Monday is more associated with controversy than scientific backing.

A 2005 press release by Sky Travel claimed to have calculated Blue Monday by factoring in elements such as debt levels, weather, days until the next bank holiday, the time since the last payday, and the average number of daylight hours. This formula was presented as a way to identify the most depressing day of the year dubbed the "depression factor," which could then be used as motivation for positive change, like planning a holiday.

How to Beat Blue Monday