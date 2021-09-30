Twinkle Khanna Recalls Encounter With Director Who Asked If She Can 'Do A Mandakini' For Rain Song

Twinkle Khanna shared this photo (courtesy twinklerkhanna)

Twinkle Khanna, who is known for her outspoken persona on social media and in real life, recently opened up about an uncalled for interaction with a filmmaker she had once. Twinkle Khanna was speaking to veteran actress Waheeda Rehman for an interactive session on Tweak India, when she said a director once asked her if she will be willing to pull off a "Mandakini" inspired scene for a rain sequence. Twinkle Khanna said she had not one but two responses to the query. For those who need a refresher, Mandakini, a former actress, had created quite a buzz in 1985, with her appearance in a song from the film Ram Teri Ganga Maili - Mandakini featured in bathing sequences under a waterfall, draped in a white saree. Starring Mandakini and Rajiv Kapoor, Ram Teri Ganga Maili was directed by Raj Kapoor.

Meanwhile, here's how Twinkle Khanna recounted the episode: "I was wearing a white kurta, and ready for the quintessential rain song, and the director comes with a shawl wrapped around, imitating Guru Dutt. And he says, 'If I tell you to do a Mandakini, what will you say?' I said I will say two things. First, I will say 'No', and secondly, 'You're not Raj Kapoor'." Twinkle Khanna added: "He never spoke to me, he never repeated me, and it was horrible."

In terms of work, Twinkle Khanna is a former actress, who switched careers to become an author, after which she switched careers. Twinkle Khanna's last film was 2001's Love Ke Liye Kuch Bhi Karega. She's now a best-selling author, a critically columnist and a successful producer. In a tweet in 2016, Twinkle Khanna made her break-up with acting official, writing she isn't returning to her "legendary acting skills."

She has these best-selling books to her credit: Pyjamas Are Forgiving, The Legend Of Lakshmi Prasad and Mrs Funnybones. Twinkle Khanna currently sports many hats - she's a columnist, an interior designer, a producer and also a Twitter humourist.