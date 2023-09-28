Twinkle Khanna And Akshay Kumar's 'Pretty Cool Meeting' With Rishi Sunak

A glimpse of Twinkle Khanna's post. (courtesy: twinklerkhanna)

Twinkle Khanna, who recently completed her Master's degree from the University of London, attended an event with husband Akshay Kumar there. She also met British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak at the event and documented the moments from the meeting on her Instagram profile. On her Instagram handle, Twinkle Khanna shared a video, in which Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli is seen performing. The latter half of the video features Twinkle posing with Rishi Sunak and Akshay Kumar. She mentioned that is was "pretty cool meeting" Rishi Sunak and that his mother-in-law Sudha Murthy remains her "hero." Rishi Sunak is married to Sudha Murthy and Narayana Murthy's daughter Akshata. Twinkle Khanna had earlier interviewed Sudha Murthy for her digital platform.

Twinkle Khanna wrote in her post, "As much as I dislike wearing heels and dressing up, this evening was worth all the damaged toes. Sudha Murthy remains my hero, but it was pretty cool meeting her son-in-law, the prime minister Rishi Sunak. Also put the sound on and hear Andrea Bocelli. Congratulations Anu Hinduja."

On her Instagram story, Twinkle shared a video of Andrea Bocelli's performance and she wrote, "Hearing Andrea Bocelli and meeting Rishi Sunak makes for a spectacular evening at the OWO London."

Screenshot of Twinkle Khanna's Instagram story

Twinkle Khanna is a celebrated columnist and the author of Pyjamas Are Forgiving, The Legend Of Lakshmi Prasad and Mrs Funnybones - all of which were best-sellers. Twinkle is also an interior decorator, the owner of The White Window, and a film producer. Her last project as a film producer was the National Award-winning film PadMan, which starred her husband Akshay Kumar in the lead role. She also runs a digital content company.

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar's line up of film includes Welcome 3 (titled Welcome To The Jungle), Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue and Housefull 5.