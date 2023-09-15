To Aarav, 21 Today, Birthday Wish From 'Proud Dad' Akshay Kumar: 'You Can Now Legally Do Everything'

Akshay shared this image of Aarav. (Courtesy: AkshayKumar)

Akshay Kumar's son Aarav, who celebrates his 21st birthday today, received a rocking wish from his father. Akshay Kumar posted a picture of Aarav on his Instagram feed. Akshay Kumar wrote in the post, "Hi mere angrez puttar...the candles on your cake count to 21 today, but for me you'd always be the li'l one who'd jump into my lap and make a tough day worth carrying on. Enjoy your day my son, you can now legally do everything I suspect you've been doing already. Love you, Aarav. Forever your proud dad." Chunky Panday wished him happy birthday and wrote, "Happy Happy Birthday" in Akshay's post. Riteish Deshmukh commented, "Happy Birthday dearest Aarav - have a tremendous one." Bipasha Basu wrote, "Happy happy Aarav. So big now."

Twinkle Khanna also wished Aarav happy birthday with an adorable note. She also shared a throwback photo from Aarav's childhood days. She captioned the post, "All of 21 and technically a grown man. Raising a child is a bit like building a house and designing each room. You do the best you can, and finally, it's time to hand over the house to its rightful owner who will rearrange the furniture the way they like and pay the bills as well. Happy birthday my son, and may your unfailing kindness continue bringing a smile to everyone who knows you."

Twinkle Khanna and Akshay Kumar have been married for over 22 years. Twinkle Khanna and Akshay Kumar co-starred in films such as International Khiladi and Zulmi. The couple are parents to 21-year-old son Aarav and daughter Nitara.

Twinkle Khanna dons many hats. She is a celebrated columnist and the author of Pyjamas Are Forgiving, The Legend Of Lakshmi Prasad and Mrs Funnybones - all of which were best-sellers. Twinkle is also an interior decorator. She also runs a digital content company. She recently completed her Master's degree in writing.

Akshay Kumar will next be seen in Welcome 3 (titled Welcome To The Jungle), Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue and Housefull 5.