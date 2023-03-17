TV Star Mohit Raina And Wife Aditi Welcome First Child, A Baby Girl

Mohit Raina with wife Aditi. (courtesy: merainna)

Congratulations are in order for Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev star Mohit Raina and his wife Aditi Sharma, who welcomed their first child, a baby girl. The actor shared the big news with his Instafam on Friday. Posting a picture of his baby girl's hand, the actor wrote in his caption: "And then just like that we became 3. Welcome to the world baby girl." The comments section of Mohit Raina's Instagram post was flooded with a string of congratulatory messages and wishes for the baby and the new parents. Mohit Raina and Aditi Sharma got married in January 2022 in an intimate ceremony.

The couple got married in 2022. Announcing the wedding, Mohit Raina wrote in the caption: "Love recognises no barriers, it jumps hurdles, leaps fences , penetrates walls to arrive at its destination , full of hope. With that hope and the blessings of our parents we are no longer two but one. Need all your love and blessing in this new journey - Aditi and Mohit."

Mohit Raina, a popular name in the Hindi television industry, is best known to television audiences for starring in the TV show Devon Ke Dev... Mahadev, Bandini, Ganga Kii Dheej ,Chehra and Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat to name a few. He also starred in Aditya Dhar's 2019 hit Uri: The Surgical Strike, alongside Vicky Kaushal and Yami Gautam.

He also starred in Mumbai Diaries 26/11, alongside Konkona Sen Sharma, Mrunmayee Deshpande, Natasha Bharadwaj and Satyajeet Dubey. Mohit Raina was last seen in the romantic film Shiddat, co-starring Radhika Madan, Sunny Kaushal and Diana Penty.