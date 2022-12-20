Mohit Raina Denies A Report Of Deleting Wedding Pics: 'Unnecessarily Created A Havoc'

Mohit Raina shared this picture. (courtesy: merainna)

Mohit Raina, On Tuesday, called out a report that claimed that the Devon Ke Dev... Mahadev actor had deleted his wedding pictures from Instagram and suggested that "all is not well" between him and his wife, Aditi Sharma. Slamming the news report, the actor shared a post on his Instagram stories that read, "I wish you had checked with me before spreading baseless news. My wedding pictures are intact and All is well." In the post, he revealed that he is celebrating his first anniversary with his wife in Himachal Pradesh. "I am in Himachal Pradesh celebrating first wedding anniversary. You have unnecessarily created havoc. Please be responsible. Thank you."

Here have a look:

Earlier this year in January, Mohit Raina got married to his girlfriend Aditi Sharma in an intimate ceremony in Rajasthan. The actor shared dreamy pictures from his wedding, and captioned it as "Love recognises no barriers, it jumps hurdles, leaps fences, penetrates walls to arrive at its destination, full of hope . With that hope and the blessings of our parents we are no longer two but one . Need all your love and blessing in this new journey. Aditi & Mohit."

Here have a look:

On Holi, the actor shared an adorable picture, twinning in traditional white outfits and captioned it as "Tera Rang," followed by a heart emoticon. Check out the post below:

On Tuesday, Mohit Raina shared a picture from his vacation album, surrounded by mountains. In the image, he looks dashing in an all-black ensemble paired with sneakers. Check out the post below:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Mohit Raina was last seen in Mumbai Diaries 26/11.