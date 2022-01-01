Actor Mohit Raina Is Now Married. See Wedding Pics

Mohit Raina with Aditi. (courtesy: meraina)

Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev actor Mohit Raina got married in an intimate ceremony and he shared pictures from his wedding on social media on Saturday. Sharing pictures with his wife Aditi, Mohit Raina wrote in his caption: "Love recognises no barriers, it jumps hurdles, leaps fences, penetrates walls to arrive at its destination, full of hope. With that hope and the blessings of our parents we are no longer two but one. Need all your love and blessing in this new journey - Aditi and Mohit." The comments section of Mohit's post was filled up with congratulatory messages from fans and friends.

For his big day, Mohit Raina wore a white sherwani, while the bride wore a printed lehenga.

Mohit Raina, a popular name in the Hindi television industry, is best known to television audiences for starring in the TV show Devon Ke Dev... Mahadev, Bandini, Ganga Kii Dheej ,Chehra and Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat. He also starred in Aditya Dhar's Uri: The Surgical Strike, alongside Vicky Kaushal and Yami Gautam.

Last year, he starred in Mumbai Diaries 26/11, alongside Konkona Sen Sharma, Mrunmayee Deshpande, Natasha Bharadwaj and Satyajeet Dubey. Mohit Raina was last seen in the romantic film Shiddat, co-starring Radhika Madan, Sunny Kaushal and Daina Penty.