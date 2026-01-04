<i>Bigg Boss Marathi 3</i> Fame Jay Dudhane Arrested In Rs 4.61 Crore Fraud Case

Reality television personality Jay Dudhane was arrested at Mumbai airport in connection with an alleged real estate fraud, police said on Sunday.

The arrest followed an FIR filed by a retired engineer, who claimed that Dudhane and four members of his family cheated him of Rs 4.61 crore by persuading him to buy five commercial shops in Thane that were already mortgaged to a bank.

Senior police inspector Pravin Mane confirmed that the fitness trainer and model was taken into custody at the airport on Saturday.

According to the complaint, Dudhane allegedly submitted forged papers to the victim, including a fabricated bank clearance certificate and a counterfeit demand draft amounting to Rs 4.95 crore. The scam came to light after the bank issued a notice to seize the property.

Police have registered a case against Dudhane and his relatives under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for offences related to cheating and forgery. Further investigation is ongoing.

Dudhane had recently entered a new phase in his personal life after marrying Harshala in December 2025.

He rose to fame after emerging victorious on the reality show Splitsvilla 13 and later expanded his television presence through Bigg Boss Marathi 3. His career has also included acting roles in Marathi cinema and television, with appearances in feature films and serials that helped establish him as a familiar face in the regional entertainment industry.

