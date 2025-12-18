TV Actor Anuj Sachdeva Feels "Unsafe" After Society Attack Over Parking: "Culprit Still Not Arrested"

Television actor Anuj Sachdeva faced a surprising attack in Mumbai by a man from his own residential complex earlier this week. The actor has now taken to Instagram to share a video on how he continues to feel "unsafe".

What's Happening

Anuj Sachdeva expressed his disappointment, stating that the attacker has still not been arrested.

He said, "Mujhe sir mein chot lagi hai aur taang mein bhi injury hui hai. Lekin main yeh share karna chahta hoon ki jo actual reason hai. Main apne dog ko walk par le jaane ke liye bahar nikla tha. Society mein ek gaadi galat tarike se park ki gayi thi, jiske baare mein maine owners' group mein inform kiya aur ek photograph bhi kheench li, yeh kehne ke liye ki 'Yeh gaadi ko sahi jagah park karein' (I have suffered an injury to my head and also hurt my leg. But I want to share what the actual reason was. I had stepped out to take my dog for a walk. A car was parked incorrectly in the society, so I informed the owners' group about it and also took a photograph to say, 'Please park this vehicle properly')."

He continued that the attacker, now identified as Pradeep Singh, started abusing him and giving life threats before the situation turned violent. He added that the attacker then took a stick and started repeatedly hitting him on the head.

"Aap jab akele hote hai, tab retaliate kar sakte hai. Maine FIR likhwayi hai, aur mujhe Mumbai Police pe poora bharosa hai aur judicial pe bharosa hai ki woh humara saath degi. Abhi tak arrest nahi hua hai, jo ki hona chaiye. Lekin, I am still hoping that eventually the culprit will be punished. I still feel very unsafe because of him being around in society (When you are alone, you can retaliate. I have filed an FIR, and I have complete faith in the Mumbai Police and the judiciary that they will support us. The arrest has still not happened, which should have happened by now. But I am still hoping that eventually the culprit will be punished. I continue to feel very unsafe with him still around in society)," concluded Anuj.

He thanked the media and his well-wishers for being by his side and spreading his video during this difficult time.

What We Know About The Attack

The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlta Hai actor took to his Instagram handle and posted a video of being brutally attacked by one of the residents of his society in the Goregaon area of Mumbai.

While attacking Anuj, the man was heard alleging in the video that Anuj's dog had bitten him. He was also heard repeatedly abusing the Saath Nibhaana Saathiya actor.

In the clip, Anuj further claimed that the accused also attacked his dog after he notified the society of his wrong parking. He was further heard saying to Anuj, "Kutte se katwayega?"

Later, we could also see two security guards intervene. As he was taken away, the man threatened to kill Anuj.

Anuj has even mentioned the flat number of his attacker in his latest social media post.

Posting the video of himself being attacked as evidence, Anuj wrote on his IG, "I am posting this evidence before this person tries to do any damage to me or my property. He tried hitting my dog and me with a rod for notifying the society group regarding his car, which was parked in the wrong place in the society parking. Harmony Mall residency. Goregaon. This person is from A wing flat 602. Kindly share with ppl who can take action. I am bleeding from my head. (sic)"

As for his work commitments, Anuj recently appeared in the web series Chhal Kapat, which premiered on ZEE5 in June 2025.

