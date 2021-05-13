TV Couple Mohit Malik And Aditi Name Their Newborn Son Ekbir. See What They Wrote

Mohit Malik shared this picture. (Image courtesy: @mohitmalik)

Highlights Mohit Malik shared the news with everyone on Instagram

He posted a picture of his family on the platform

The actor also wrote a heartwarming note in his post

Two weeks after the TV couple Mohit Malik and Aditi Malik welcomed their son in April, they have finalised his name as Ekbir. Mohit announced the news on Instagram earlier today. On Thursday, Mohit shared a picture of his family on the platform which features his wife Aditi, his son Ekbir and himself. In the picture, Aditi can be seen holding the little munchkin in her hands. The new mom is gazing at her son as she flashes her beautiful smile. Mohit is sitting beside Aditi as he shares a priceless moment with them.

The couple is twinning in denim jackets in the picture. We also see a tiny whiteboard in the forefront that read, "EKBIR". Mohit also wrote a heartwarming note in his caption. He called Ekbir, "brave" who is born during the "toughest times the world has seen". "...Giving us so much strength, love, and positivity! You give us a future to look forward to....We Love You Ekbir Malik!" an excerpt from his post read. He used hashtags such as #proudparents #babymalik #ekbirmalik in his caption.

See his post here.

Aditi also shared the news on her Instagram handle. She posted a cute Instagram reel that features her husband Mohit and herself. In the clip, Aditi and Mohit can be seen fixing letters on the board, a combination of which spells as "EKBIR". Aditi added a slow version of the song Tum Mile in the backdrop. The actress wrote, "What is in a name? Well you are brave, you are positive, you are strong and you are our strength and all our prayers answered, our Ekbir! We love You, Ekbir Malik."

TV celebrities such as Jankee Parekh, Juhi Parmar, Gautam Hegde, Karanvir Bohra and Manini Mishra reacted to Mohit and Aditi's posts. Jankee wrote, "What a beautiful name." Juhi commented, "So so cute." Gautam wrote, "Beautiful! Touchwood!" Karanvir commented, "What a beautiful name... om namoshivaya." "Blessed be Ekbir Malik," read Manini's comment.

See Aditi's post here.

Mohit Malik and Aditi Malik's son Ekbir was born on April 29 this year. Aditi had shared the news on her Instagram handle back then. She wrote, "Dear Universe, thank you for this blessing! Thank you for these midnight cries and all that comes with it, because we truly feel lucky to welcome our little baby boy into our world of love! He's here and he's truly magic. From 2 to 3, happily ever after...Yours truly, parents of baby Malik."

Take a look at her post.

Mohit Malik married Aditi Malik in 2010. The couple announced Aditi's pregnancy in December last year. Mohit met Aditi on the sets of their 2005 TV show Miilee.