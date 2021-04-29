It's A Baby Boy For TV Stars Aditi And Mohit Malik

Aditi with Mohit Malik. (courtesy additemalik)

Congratulations, Aditi and Mohit Malik. The couple welcomed their first child, a baby boy, on Thursday. Aditi shared a glimpse of her newborn baby in her latest Instagram post and she wrote: "Dear Universe, thank you for this blessing! Thank you for these midnight cries and all that comes with it, because we truly feel lucky to welcome our little baby boy into our world of love! He's here and he's truly magic. From 2 to 3, happily ever after...Yours truly, parents of baby Malik." The comments section of her post was filled up with congratulatory messages from her Instagram followers.

The couple announced their pregnancy last year. Posting a picture with Aditi, Mohit wrote: "As I place my hand on you...I say thank you...for choosing us! Thank you lord for this beautiful awakening experience which we are through right now. Thank you... so happy to share this with everyone. As we grow from 2 to 3... It makes my belief even stronger that we are 1."

Mohit Malik and Aditi first met on the sets of 2006 show Banoo Main Teri Dulhan and after dating for a few years, got married on December 1 in 2010. In terms of work, Mohit Malik currently plays the role of Dhruv Jaiswal in Star Plus' series Lockdown Ki Love Story, while Aditi is best known for starring in the TV show Shararat.