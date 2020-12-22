TV Stars Mohit And Aditi Malik Are Expecting Their First Baby

Mohit Malik shared this photo. (Image courtesy: mohitmalik1113 )

TV stars Mohit Malik and Aditi Shirwaikar Malik, who recently celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary, are expecting their first child together, the couple announced on social media on Tuesday. Mohit Malik and Aditi will welcome their little bundle of joy next year. While the actor posted a loved up photo of himself and his wife to announce their pregnancy on Instagram, Aditi broke the news by sharing pictures of herself caressing her baby bump on Tuesday morning. In his post, which features Mohit holding his wife's baby bump, the actor wrote: "As I place my hand on you...I say thank you...for choosing us! Thank you lord for this beautiful awakening experience which we are through right now. Thank you... so happy to share this with everyone. As we grow from 2 to 3... It makes my belief even stronger that we are 1."

Aditi captioned her first post, "God knew even before we knew that we needed you...Our souls met... Let's grow together... Baby Malik" while sharing another picture of herself, she wrote: "Waheguru."

Here's how Mohit and Aditi Malik announced their pregnancy on Instagram:

Mohit Malik and Aditi first met on the sets of 2006 show Banoo Main Teri Dulhan and after dating for a few years, got married on December 1 in 2010.

Earlier this year, the couple wished each other on their wedding anniversary with adorable posts. Sharing a picture from their vacation, Mohit wrote: "Happy 10 to us!" and Aditi's greeting read: "Ek haseen safar...Happy 10, Mohit."

In terms of work, Mohit Malik currently plays the role of Dhruv Jaiswal in Star Plus' series Lockdown Ki Love Story.