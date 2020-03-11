Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai Actress Rupali Ganguly On Her Comeback To TV: 'Would Like To Give Huge Credit To My Husband'

Rupali Ganguly is best known for her roles in Sarabhai vs Sarabhai and Sanjivani(courtesy rupaliganguly)

Actress Rupali Ganguly, best known for her roles in popular TV shows Sarabhai vs Sarabhai and Sanjivani, is making a comeback on television after years with a new series titled Anupama. In an interview with news agency IANS, Rupali Ganguly said that she took up the project only because her husband Ashwin K Verma convinced her to sign on the dotted line. "I would like to give huge credit to my husband for encouraging me to take up the show. I was quite happily mothering my child, so something had to be that exciting for me to step out of home," IANS quoted her as saying. The 42-year-old actress revealed she was complacent with her duties as a mother, but her husband decided to take over from her because of her new project Anupama.

"When I was offered the show, my husband really pushed me and said, 'I will take care of our child and the house, you go ahead because this show will give you the chance to prove your worth as an actress'," said Rupali. The actress and her husband Ashwin got married in 2013 and are parents to a six-year-old son.

In her interview, Rupali Ganguly also revealed that she worked for 12-13 hours a day for her comeback show Anupama: "My mother-in-law is 87 and it is not easy for a man to run a house when there are several responsibilities. Since it is a TV show, I am shooting for 12 to 13 hours. Staying away from my baby for so long is only possible if I know that my home and my baby are in good hands. I think by taking the whole responsibility, he made me fall in love with him again."

Meanwhile, the Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actress is even more tensed about her comeback than a newcomer: "There is an insane amount of pressure and no one is putting that on me, I am putting it on myself. I have got everything I wanted, people put so much faith on me, so I have to deliver my best, really. Now I feel more nervous than that of a newcomer. I do not think I felt the pressure on my debut show. I just hope and pray that my passion and enthusiasm translate on-screen," she added.

Directed by Rajan Shahi, Anupama is a remake of the Bengali TV series Sreemoyee and centres on a housewife played by Rupali. Anupama will air on Star Plus March 16 onwards.

