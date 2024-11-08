TV Actor Nitin Chauhaan Dies At 35. Co-Stars Sudeep Sahir And Vibhuti Thakur Post Tributes

Television actor Nitin Chauhaan, best known for winning the reality show Dadagiri 2, died on Thursday in Mumbai. He was 35. His Tera Yaar Hoon Main co-stars Sudeep Sahir and Sayantani Ghosh confirmed the news of his death but stated they had no additional information, as per a report in India Today. Nitin's father has reportedly rushed to Mumbai to collect his son's mortal remains.

Sudeep Sahir posted a tribute on his Instagram story and wrote, "Rest in peace, buddy." Actress Vibhuti Thakur expressed grief over the actor's death. She shared a picture with Nitin on her Instagram stories and wrote, "Rest in peace, my dear. I'm really shocked and sad. I wish you had the strength to face all the troubles. I wish you were mentally strong like your body."

Born in Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh, Nitin rose to fame after winning the reality show Dadagiri 2 and later appeared in several popular television shows. His credits include MTV's Splitsvilla 5, as well as episodic roles in series such as Zindagi Dot Com, Crime Patrol and Friends. The actor was last seen in the TV show Tera Yaar Hoon Main (2022).